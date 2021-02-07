Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

