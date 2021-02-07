Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.