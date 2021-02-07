Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $190,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

