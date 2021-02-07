Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $236,000 in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $9.09 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.