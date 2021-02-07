Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

