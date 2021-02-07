HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,229,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 989,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,966. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

