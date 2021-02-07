HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.45

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 33624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

