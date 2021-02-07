H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 619,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 454,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

