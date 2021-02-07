H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $13.49. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 1,259,357 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,637.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

