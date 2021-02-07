Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

