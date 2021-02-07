Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading 10.1% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 133,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 165,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,887 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $9,341,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

