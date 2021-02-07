Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

