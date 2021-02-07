IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $262.00 at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $237.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $249.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Bell Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

