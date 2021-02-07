Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

