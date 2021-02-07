Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $57.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $961.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

