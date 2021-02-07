Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $4.70 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

