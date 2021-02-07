IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $199.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio and execution abilities in the quarters ahead. Further, synergistic gains from buyouts might benefit. In fourth-quarter 2020, IDEX’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. For 2021, end-market conditions are expected to improve. Organic sales are predicted to increase 6-8%, with revenues rising 8-10%. Earnings are expected to be $5.65-$5.95, up from $5.19 in 2019. However, the company’s earnings face headwinds from growth investments, variable compensation and higher taxes in 2021. Also, weakness in energy market will likely hurt Fluid & Metering Technologies’ performance in the year. In the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and are also comparatively overvalued.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.10.

IEX opened at $192.35 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

