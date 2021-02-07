IDEX Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,405,555 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

