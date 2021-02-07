IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

