IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.