IFP Advisors Inc Has $42,000 Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in II-VI were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of II-VI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $1,554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,484,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,887 shares of company stock valued at $26,294,595. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.