IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.10 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.