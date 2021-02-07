IFP Advisors Inc Invests $38,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

