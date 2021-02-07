IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,400 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSE:FSR opened at $14.99 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSR. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

