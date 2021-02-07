IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,540 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

VLY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

