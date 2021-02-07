IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Shares of GigCapital3 stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

In other GigCapital3 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

