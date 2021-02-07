iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

IHRT stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 523,883 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 318,494 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

