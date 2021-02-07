iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

IHRT stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.