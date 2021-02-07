II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -799.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $113,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,143,404.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,887 shares of company stock valued at $26,294,595. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

