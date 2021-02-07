II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $72.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -799.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,887 shares of company stock worth $26,294,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

