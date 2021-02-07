IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,123.12

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,123.12 and traded as high as $1,305.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,288.00, with a volume of 372,605 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI plc (IMI.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,123.12.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

