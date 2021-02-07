Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Sells $876,460.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G Stacy Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

