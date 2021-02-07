Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) Issues Earnings Results

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$365.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of IDG stock opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$4.42. The stock has a market cap of C$112.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,704.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

