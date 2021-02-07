Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

