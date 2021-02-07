Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $357.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. Infinera reported sales of $384.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $86,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

