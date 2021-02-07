Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Financial Contrast

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.06% 27.65% 19.45% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infosys and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 5 1 2.55 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys presently has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential downside of 27.36%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infosys and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $12.78 billion 5.85 $2.33 billion $0.55 32.05 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.50 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

Infosys beats 12 ReTech on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. Infosys has strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

