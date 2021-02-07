Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.