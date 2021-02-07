Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Inhibrx stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

