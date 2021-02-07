Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $173.77 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.28 or 0.00029309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $173.77 million and $41.23 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00236142 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00074329 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,406,012 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

