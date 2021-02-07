Insider Buying: Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £5,380 ($7,029.00).

Shares of EDIN stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.99. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a one year high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £933.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s payout ratio is presently -21.03%.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

