Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells 41,042 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TWOU opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

