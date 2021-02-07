Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Sells 25,570 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.