Insider Selling: AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Sells 25,832 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total value of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50).

James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, James Kidd purchased 5,506 shares of AVEVA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

AVV opened at GBX 3,625 ($47.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.90. AVEVA Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,500.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

