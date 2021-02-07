Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,541,000.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $80.03 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $859.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

