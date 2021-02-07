Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

