Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO Sells 5,089 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.