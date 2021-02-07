Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $2,472,851.50 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIVB opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

