Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $262,845.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $121,870.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $189.78 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

