Insight 2811 Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 135,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.