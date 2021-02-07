Insureum Price Tops $0.0050 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $245,167.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.01122939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.06406241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

